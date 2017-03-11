Teen Shot In Head Inside North Philly Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot inside a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Gold Fish near 20th Street and Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.
Police say the teen was sitting with some friends inside the restaurant when a man walked up and began a conversation with the victim. The man suddenly pulled a gun and shot the teen in the head.
The gunman then fled the restaurant.
The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.
Investigators say the incident was caught on surveillance video.
So far, no arrests have been made.