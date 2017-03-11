Teen Shot In Head Inside North Philly Restaurant

March 11, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Nicetown, Philadelphia Police, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot inside a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Gold Fish near 20th Street and Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

Police say the teen was sitting with some friends inside the restaurant when a man walked up and began a conversation with the victim. The man suddenly pulled a gun and shot the teen in the head.

The gunman then fled the restaurant.

The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators say the incident was caught on surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Philly Flower Show Undergoing Final Preps

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia