SEPTA Regional Rail Experiencing System-Wide Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Regional Rail lines are at a stand still.
SEPTA is reporting a system-wide power outage this morning that is affecting all trains.
SEPTA says all trains may be experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes due to overhead power issues.
This weekend is a particularly busy one for the transit agency because it’s opening weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show.
SEPTA says it is working to find the cause of the problem.
Riders are being urged to check the SEPTA website and Twitter page for updates.