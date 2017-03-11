SEPTA Regional Rail Experiencing System-Wide Delays

March 11, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Septa, SEPTA Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Regional Rail lines are at a stand still.

SEPTA is reporting a system-wide power outage this morning that is affecting all trains.

SEPTA says all trains may be experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes due to overhead power issues.

This weekend is a particularly busy one for the transit agency because it’s opening weekend of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

SEPTA says it is working to find the cause of the problem.

Riders are being urged to check the SEPTA website and Twitter page for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia