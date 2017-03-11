Police Investigate Death Of Off-Duty Officer In Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Officials say 25-year-old officer Francis Seibert was found around 11 p.m. Friday inside a home on Waldemire Drive in Northeast Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the head.
First responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died.
The shooting is under investigation, but police say it appears the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
Seibert was assigned to the 24th District and had been with the department since September 2014.
He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.