Police Investigate Death Of Off-Duty Officer In Northeast Philly

March 11, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officials say 25-year-old officer Francis Seibert was found around 11 p.m. Friday inside a home on Waldemire Drive in Northeast Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation, but police say it appears the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Seibert was assigned to the 24th District and had been with the department since September 2014.

He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia