Fire Rips Through Home In West Philadelphia

March 11, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: American Red Cross, Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire ripped through a home in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning, displacing a score of residents on one of the coldest days this winter.

Flames broke out around 9 a.m. near 62nd and Arch Streets and quickly grew to three alarms.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control a short time later.

There was no word on any injuries but the American Red Cross was assisting 20 residents in need of food, clothing and shelter as a result of the fire.

There was no immediate word of what sparked the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia