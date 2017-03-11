Fire Rips Through Home In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire ripped through a home in West Philadelphia on Saturday morning, displacing a score of residents on one of the coldest days this winter.
Flames broke out around 9 a.m. near 62nd and Arch Streets and quickly grew to three alarms.
Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control a short time later.
There was no word on any injuries but the American Red Cross was assisting 20 residents in need of food, clothing and shelter as a result of the fire.
There was no immediate word of what sparked the fire.