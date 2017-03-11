Big East Title Adds To Villanova Fan’s Selection Sunday Excitement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Villanova finds out soon who and where they’ll be playing in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Saturday night Wildcat’s fans at the Field House in Center City watched their team win the Big East title, adding to their confidence ahead of March Madness and a possible repeat championship

“As a fan you’re always hungry, you always want to win, you always want it, you need it,” says alum Jonathan Mantovani. “And to see those guys out there, fighting every single play, you get chills knowing that Villanova basketball is dominate, and it’s fun.”

He graduated in 2016…

“Greatest way to go out,” he says, “during your senior year of college to win a National Championship.”

And he wants…and expects… nothing less this year:

“Another Villanova championship solidifies dominance. And solidifies a legacy that I’ll forever be proud of.”

2014 graduate Katie Sheed is a little more humble:

“Right now it’s amazing. Tying not to get too cocky though, just coming after last year’s championship win we have big hopes and we’re really excited to see our boys playing well so far.”

If her friend and fellow ’14 graduate Alyssa Mazzarini gets her wish, we’ll be seeing some more Wildcat wins these next few weeks…

“…and hopefully you know, make it to Phoenix…we have our flights booked, so fingers crossed.”

Phoenix is where this year’s Final Four takes place.