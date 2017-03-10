Underdog Sports Story Takes Center Stage At Israeli Film Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Israeli Film Festival currently underway, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits highlights a unique film about Israeli basketball, showing at the Ritz East on Sunday, March 12th at 7pm in Old City
The film, called “On the Map” is about the 1977 Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team win over heavily favored CSKA Moscow, a team that had refused to play against Israel.
Former team captain Tal Brody says, to understand the significance of this win, you have to understand the tremendous devastation Israel had encountered earlier that decade.
“After we lost 11 of our best athletes in the murders in the Munich Olympics, and in 1973 on Yom Kippur, when we’re all in the synagogues, and all of a sudden there’s a sneak attack between Egypt and Syria and Jordan on Israel,” Brody said.
He says this movie is so much more than just a basketball story.
“It’s a movie about how basketball influenced the culture, the sport of course, and the education, and, the most important, the morale and the spirit of Israel in a very crucial and difficult time,” said Brody.
Brody will be in town to answer questions after the film on Sunday.