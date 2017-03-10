Trump Supporter Hugs Protester He Punched At Rally Last Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A President Donald Trump supporter hugs a protester he sucker-punched at a campaign rally in North Carolina last March.
John McGraw and Rakeem Jones had lunch together this week.
Prosecutors charged McGraw with assault.
Archbishop Chaput: Phila. Catholics Can Eat Meat On St. Patrick’s Day
A judge sentenced him to probation.
McGraw and Jones discussed what happened and how to move forward.
They say the racial undertones surrounding the incident remain.
Alaska Airlines Pilot To Donate Kidney To Flight Attendant
“Like I said, getting to know the other side, period. Just figure out what’s going on with the other side,” Jones said.
“I wish somehow Jones and I could go to white churches and black churches and talk to them,” said McGraw.
McGraw says he and Jones were both caught up in a “political mess.”