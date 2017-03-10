Torrey Smith: ‘I Haven’t Lost A Step, Wanna Race?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrey Smith was averaging almost 900 receiving yards per season through his first four years with the Baltimore Ravens, which included a a Super Bowl victory.

Related: Porter: Eagles’ Torrey Smith Signing Is A Smart One

However, his last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers hasn’t gone as well. Smith, now 28, recorded just 33 catches for 663 yards in 2015 and then 20 catches for 267 yards in 12 games last season.

On Thursday, the former 2011 second-round pick with 4.43 speed out of Maryland was signed by the Eagles and reporters were wondering if Smith lost a step.

Related: Eagles Sign G Chance Warmack

“You wanna race we can go do it?” Smith joked when asked if he lost a step at a press conference on Friday. “All jokes aside, I can still run. I definitely haven’t lost a step. I think because I was a part of an organization before in Baltimore that we had a lot of success early, that people think I’m super old. But I was really young when that was happening. I’m only 28. I just turned 28 in January. I take good care of my body and I’m ready roll.”

Smith says he takes pride in being healthy.

Related: Alshon Jeffery Believes Carson Wentz Can Win An MVP Someday

“You just have to take care of your body,” Smith said. “I think as a professional, that’s your job. If you’re not taking care of business there, how can you perform. I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t drink or smoke. There’s not too many things that I put into my body that can harm it. I just try to be discipline. I do like fried food though, so I’m not gonna act like I’m this super eat freak.”