Snow Coats Areas Of Berks, Lehigh County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Following a day of near 70-degree temperatures, much of the region spent their morning watching snow fall from the sky.

“Something is definitely wrong with the weather,” said Thomas Eck.

If you thought winter was over, you were definitely not alone.

“A few weeks ago it was 70. I wore shorts one day to school, and now it is snowing,” said Matthew Geschel.

The first official day of spring is just around the corner but instead of grassy sports fields, we are seeing inches of snow on the ground.

On Friday morning, a winter wonderland coated areas across our region, including Berks and Lehigh Counties, creating a messy morning commute.

“It was snowing, but people still don’t slow down,” said Eck.

A PennDOT spokesman tells Eyewitness News that 221 trucks mobilized across the state to clear the snow and salt the roadways.

Meantime in Emmaus…

“We are trying to make massive snowballs,” said Geschel.

Siblings Matthew and Merritt Geschel were also hard at work.

“I like how you can use your creativity to make whatever you want out of snow,” said Merritt Geschel.

Making best out of what mother nature is serving up.