Mother Accused Of Killing Adopted Daughter Pleads Not Guilty

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania mother accused of killing her adopted daughter pleaded not guilty in the teen’s death.
Sara Packer appeared in a Bucks County courtroom Friday afternoon for her formal arraignment.
Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children
Authorities say the 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, killed 14-year-old Grace Packer last July.
Sullivan will be formally arraigned on murder and related charges on March 31.
The couple could face the death penalty if convicted.