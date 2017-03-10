WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Snow Falls Across The Region | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

Mother Accused Of Killing Adopted Daughter Pleads Not Guilty

March 10, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Grace Packer, Sara Packer

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania mother accused of killing her adopted daughter pleaded not guilty in the teen’s death.

Sara Packer appeared in a Bucks County courtroom Friday afternoon for her formal arraignment.

Officials: Mother Charged In ‘Rape-Murder Fantasy’ Of Teen Fostered 30 Children

Authorities say the 41-year-old woman and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, killed 14-year-old Grace Packer last July.

Sullivan will be formally arraigned on murder and related charges on March 31.

The couple could face the death penalty if convicted.

 

