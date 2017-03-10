NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Prairie Dog Rescued From Pennsylvania House Fire Becoming Internet Sensation

March 10, 2017 12:05 PM
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A prairie dog is making the most out of a bad situation.

Vern the prairie dog, along with his two canine friends, were rescued from a house fire in Upper Providence Township on Monday.

Red Paw Emergency Relief Team has been helping out in the relief efforts of the animals and their owners.

“Thanks to everyone who has been donating food & supplies! These guys and their families really appreciate it!” the organization said in a Facebook post.

The families involved in the fire at the twin home – Robert and Lynne Simms and Nancy and Amy Pelensky – have launched a fundraising page to help offset some of the costs of the fire.

