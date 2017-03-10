Potential Visitors Can Experience Philadelphia In Virtual Reality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans of Philadelphia and potential visitors can now see the city in a new way.
Visit Philadelphia is introducing an immersive tour of the City of Brotherly Love on a virtual reality headset.
Visitors will be able to explore 25 panoramic, 360-degree photos; watch a three-minute, 360-degree video; and view the video in virtual reality.
“Every day we give online visitors compelling reasons to plan a trip to Philadelphia, and we believe this new view of the city will give the 20 million people who use visitphilly.com and uwishunu.com each year even more reasons to visit and do more while they’re here,” said Meryl Levitz, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.
Viewable on desktop, smartphone or tablet, the VR experience shines a light on over two dozen sites and attractions across the city.
Visit Philadelphia says highlights include the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Franklin Institute’s rotunda, featuring the 20-foot Benjamin Franklin National Memorial.