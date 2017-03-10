NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Parents Question School’s Slave Auction Poster Assignment

March 10, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: eduction, school

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment is appropriate for fifth-graders.

NJ.com reports that Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that’s been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as “a fine housegirl.” Another poster says, “All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter,” and specifies that only cash is accepted.

Ramos says the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia