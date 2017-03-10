NJ Woman Pleads Guilty To Leading Retail Theft Ring

TRENTON, N.J.. (CBS) — A woman in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to leading a retail theft ring that stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Chiara K. Pender recruited people into the ring and usually drove the ring members to stores throughout South Jersey.
The targeted stores include Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Target, Walmart, Home Goods, Lowes, Kohls, Burlington Coat Factory and Rite Aid.
According to court documents, the ring members would steal clothing, electronics, and anything else of value that could easily be concealed. The group would then return the items for gift cards and pawn the cards for cash.
Investigators say from January 2016 through June 2016, Pender and her co-conspirators stole more than $20,000.
Three other members of Pender’s theft ring have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Chiara will be sentenced May 26.
She will be required to pay full restitution for the losses sustained by the stores that were targeted.