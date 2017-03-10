NJ Man Sentenced To 60 Years For Killing Girlfriend And Her Father

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A Cinnaminson man will serve 60 years behind bars for killing his girlfriend and her father.
Dennis W. Pozniak, 29, was sentenced Friday for the murder of 24-year-old Nicole Wilson and her father, 52-year-old Bryan Wilson.
According to court documents, Pozniak admitted to beating his girlfriend and her father to death with a large pipe. However, he said he did not recall the January 2015 incident because he was high on drugs at the time.
Prosecutors said the murders were fueled by rage because Pozniak’s relationship with Wilson was ending and he would no longer be welcome to reside in the Wilson family home.
Pozniak’s sentence does not carry the possibility of parole.