Jon Bon Jovi Helping Injured Fellow Musician

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Jon Bon Jovi is offering help to a fellow musician recovering from a medical crisis.
The New Jersey rocker is matching donations raised through a GoFundMe page set up by friends of Joe Dorosz.
So far, over $56,000 has been raised.
Dorosz is a percussion designer and has toured with Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, the Dixie Chicks and many others.
He is recovering from complications following spinal surgery.
According to the GoFundMe site, his medical bills are mounting, but the good news is, he is doing much better.