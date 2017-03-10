Jon Bon Jovi Helping Injured Fellow Musician

March 10, 2017 11:41 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Jon Bon Jovi is offering help to a fellow musician recovering from a medical crisis.

The New Jersey rocker is matching donations raised through a GoFundMe page set up by friends of Joe Dorosz.

So far, over $56,000 has been raised.

Dorosz is a percussion designer and has toured with Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, the Dixie Chicks and many others.

He is recovering from complications following spinal surgery.

According to the GoFundMe site, his medical bills are mounting, but the good news is, he is doing much better.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Philly Flower Show Undergoing Final Preps

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia