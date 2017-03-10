Interview: Strand Of Oaks Brings ‘Hard Love’ Home To Philadelphia

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia folk rock outfit Strand Of Oaks is back riding the wave of critical praise.

The vehicle for the music of artist Tim Showalter is once again in the spotlight on the heels of “HEAL,” now with his new album “Hard Love.”

While still deeply personal like “HEAL,” “Hard Love” hits in a different way for Showalter.

“I feel as though ‘Hard Love’ is a lot more celebratory in a sense,” explains Showalter, via phone from his Mount Airy home. “It’s just as human as ‘HEAL,’ but at the same time, I kind of am approaching a lot broader spectrum of emotions. There’s low times in it obviously, but it was just such a pleasure making the record – having Sue my wife there and in the studio with us.

“I can’t help but write what I know and anything else I feel like would be pretty phony. I think ‘Hard Love’ has a bit more mystery to it and it allows the listener to maybe find their own experience through it instead of me just holding their hand and walking them to the exact reason every story was written.”

Strand Of Oaks continues the celebration with a show on Friday, March 10 at Union Transfer. One dollar from each ticket sold will go to support Planned Parenthood.

We had a chance to this week to talk with Tim Showalter about the new album, activism, and more. You can hear the full conversation below.