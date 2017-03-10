Howie Roseman: Alshon Jeffery’s One-Year Deal Is A ‘Win-Win’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the largest non-franchise tag one-year deal in NFL history, according to the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport: $14 million to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

.@NFLResearch says it’s the largest non-franchise tag 1-year deal in history. Fitz’ $12M deal is second. https://t.co/vvVWnRWbgk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman talked about the contract on Friday.

Related: 5 Things About New Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it was something we wanted,” Roseman told reporters on Friday. “But from our perspective, it was a win-win situation. When you have guys on one-year deals you still have options. You have tags at your disposal, you have exclusive negotiating rights before free-agency. And for us, we thought it was a great opportunity to get a player who is extremely talented, has something to prove, and wanted to be here.”

Related: Eagles Sign G Chance Warmack

The Eagles also added guard Chance Warmack on a one-year deal and re-signed guard/center Stefen Wisniewski to a three-year deal. Many believed this meant Jason Kelce would become a cap casualty, but Roseman says the plan is to keep the 29-year-old center.

“No,” Roseman said, when asked if Kelce will no longer be on the team. “In fact, the first thing we talked about this morning was the outstanding depth that we have on the offensive line. When you look at it, you can say you’re committed to the lines, but your actions have to reflect that.

Related: Porter: Eagles’ Torrey Smith Signing Is A Smart One

“It’s a position around the league that people are looking for, so we’re really excited and our plan is to keep all of those guys.”

Torrey Smith, Alshon Jeffery, and Chance Warmack are scheduled to address the media on Friday, as well.