Hockey Game Involving High School Players Ends With On-Ice Brawl

March 10, 2017 2:26 PM
Central Bucks West, Ridley Township

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A quarterfinal ice hockey game in Hatfield, Montgomery County, ended with an on-ice brawl, and one player taken to the hospital.

It happened Thursday night at Hatfield Ice in a contest between Central Bucks West and Ridley Township, with CB West leading 7 to 1.

Video from the arena shows four Ridley players throwing punches at their opponents.

Potential Visitors Can Experience Philadelphia In Virtual Reality

Lee Ann Wentzel, superintendent of the Ridley School District, says the Ridley ice hockey team is a club team, and not affiliated with the district.

She says, however, the Ridley Township administration is “irate” over what happened. Wentzel has a meeting Friday afternoon with the club president, Mike Dolan, over the incident.

Dolan declined comment until after the meeting.

