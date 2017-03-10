Hockey Game Involving High School Players Ends With On-Ice Brawl

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A quarterfinal ice hockey game in Hatfield, Montgomery County, ended with an on-ice brawl, and one player taken to the hospital.
It happened Thursday night at Hatfield Ice in a contest between Central Bucks West and Ridley Township, with CB West leading 7 to 1.
Video from the arena shows four Ridley players throwing punches at their opponents.
Lee Ann Wentzel, superintendent of the Ridley School District, says the Ridley ice hockey team is a club team, and not affiliated with the district.
She says, however, the Ridley Township administration is “irate” over what happened. Wentzel has a meeting Friday afternoon with the club president, Mike Dolan, over the incident.
Dolan declined comment until after the meeting.