Eagles Sign G/C Stefen Wisniewski To 3-Year Deal

March 10, 2017 10:53 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed guard/center Stefen Wisniewski to a three-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Wisniewski, 27, was the Raiders’ 48th pick in 2011 out of Penn State University. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last spring and played all 16 games last season, starting in six.

This could be bad news for center Jason Kelce. The Eagles — who are reportedly slightly over the cap after the signings of Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and Chance Warmack — could save $3.8 million on their cap by releasing Kelce.

