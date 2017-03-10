Daryl Hall & John Oates To Host HoagieNation Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia natives Daryl Hall and John Oates are set to host the HoagieNation Festival this Memorial Day weekend.

On May 27, Daryl Hall and John Oates’ HoagieNation Festival: A Celebration of Everything Philly will take place at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing. It will highlight the city’s culture and cuisine with a number of Philly-based food favorites, local craft beer and spirits, Philadelphia personalities and other surprises.

“Philly is famous for a lot of things, but the highlights just might be the amazing music and of course the hoagie!” said John Oates. “Well we are going to put it all together for you on May 27th at the Daryl Hall and John Oates HoagieNation festival. This will be the first, this will be historic, and you need to be there.”

Daryl Hall said “HoagieNation is a wonderful and colorful place where the citizens are united by a love of cold meat and Amoroso’s rolls.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised the musical duo and their new upcoming festival. “Daryl and John hold a special place in the hearts of Philadelphia music fans” he said. “We are extremely excited that they are launching their first-ever curated festival back where it all began, right here in Philadelphia.

Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform at the festival along with other artists such as Tears For Fears, G. Love and Special Sauce, Vivian Green, Marah, Son Little, Allen Stone, Kandace Springs and more.

Tickets for the HoagieNation Festival will go on sale Friday, March 17 at 12 noon. There will be a radio pre-sale on Thursday, March 16 from 12 noon – 10 p.m. just use the password RADIO.

