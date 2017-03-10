Archbishop Chaput: Phila. Catholics Can Eat Meat On St. Patrick’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Philadelphia Catholics will be able to enjoy some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day after all.
Archbishop Charles Chaput has granted a dispensation to all Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.
During Lent, church members ages 14 and older are asked to refrain from eating meat on Fridays and Ash Wednesday.
According to the Archdiocese, in certain circumstances, such as the coincidence of Saint Patrick’s Day on a Friday in Lent, the Diocesan Bishop may grant such a dispensation from the observance of the corporate gesture of penance on a penitential day.
“If a Catholic makes the choice not to abstain from meat, then some other penance of choice is to be observed in honor of the passion and death of our Lord on the cross,” according to Archbishop Chaput.