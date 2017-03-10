WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Accumulating Snow To Disrupt Morning Commute | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | School Closings/Delays

Archbishop Chaput: Phila. Catholics Can Eat Meat On St. Patrick’s Day

March 10, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Lent, St. Patrick's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Philadelphia Catholics will be able to enjoy some corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day after all.

Archbishop Charles Chaput has granted a dispensation to all Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.

Pope Signals He’s Open To Married Catholic Men Becoming Priests 

During Lent, church members ages 14 and older are asked to refrain from eating meat on Fridays and Ash Wednesday.

According to the Archdiocese, in certain circumstances, such as the coincidence of Saint Patrick’s Day on a Friday in Lent, the Diocesan Bishop may grant such a dispensation from the observance of the corporate gesture of penance on a penitential day.

“If a Catholic makes the choice not to abstain from meat, then some other penance of choice is to be observed in honor of the passion and death of our Lord on the cross,” according to Archbishop Chaput.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia