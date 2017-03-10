Alshon Jeffery Believes Carson Wentz Can Win An MVP Someday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery wrote a piece about leaving Chicago and coming to Philadelphia that will give Eagles fans chills.

The new Eagles receiver wrote for The Players’ Tribune that he believes Carson Wentz has the kind of talent to be a “legit MVP contender.”

“I actually told him that the other day,” Jeffery wrote. “He and I were texting back and forth after the news broke that I was coming to Philly. I told him that I felt like he was good enough to win an MVP someday, and that it was going to be my job to help him win it.

He straight up said he didn’t care about being MVP.

He wanted to win a championship.”