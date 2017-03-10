WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Snow Falls Across The Region | Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic

3. Marino’s Pizza

March 10, 2017 1:01 PM

MARINO’S PIZZA, 100 N. Black Horse, Pike, Runnemeade

This is a hole-in-the-wall pizza joint on a nondescript street corner in Runnemeade. Easy to miss. But it’s been around since 1972, so obviously it’s worth finding.

Owner Dan Marino (yep, that’s his name) took over from his dad and uncle and still works with recipes created by his grandmother, Carmella.

The meatballs are each 2.5 ounces of Angus beef, seasoned with onion salt, parsley and fresh garlic. They’re tender and tasty and made better by a succulent homemade marinara. What they lack is the complexity of taste of some of the others we’ve tried that combine various meats and more cheeses and seasonings. Not memorable. Still, a good meatball.

Marino’s serves them as an appetizer, or on pizza (just $2 for a generous slice) or in a Stromboli ($14.25 for a 12-inch meatball parm). And the Stromboli is the real reason to put this place into your GPS. It’s gooey and cheesy with a great crust.

Can this anything-but-fancy pizza parlor compete with the meatball heavyweights in our contest? No. But I’m still glad I found it.

Score: 73/100

More from Glen Macnow's Meatball Madness
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia