Woman Wanted On Dozens Of Charges In Las Vegas Arrested In Chester County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman wanted in Las Vegas on dozens of charges has been apprehended in Chester County.
Authorities say the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department was alerted by the FBI that April Lynn Parks, 52, was at a business on the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive in East Goshen Township.
Officers arrested Parks without incident and confirmed she was wanted on a felony warrant in Clark County, Nevada.
According to the indictment warrant, Parks was charged in Nevada with racketeering, theft, exploitation of an older person, exploitation of and older person/vulnerable person, theft, offering false instruments for filing or record and perjury.
Authorities say the investigation in Las Vegas focused on a business operated by Parks that was supposed to provide guardianship to the elderly and disabled.
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police charged Parks with being a fugitive from justice and she was arraigned. Her bail has been set at $500,000.
Parks was remanded to Chester County Prison pending extradition to Clark County, Nevada.