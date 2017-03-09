Winners Announced For Flower Show’s ‘Bloom Philadelphia’ Competition

March 9, 2017 3:29 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winners of the Philadelphia Flower Show’s window decorating contest have been announced.

Bloom Philadelphia is a window dressing competition for retailers, to get them in the spirit of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

So says Jonathan Rivard, regional marketing manager with Subaru, the presenting sponsor of the show.

“This year there were a total of nine categories. Some of them were best flower shop, best clothing and retail shop, best lobby, best gallery; it’s really dependent upon the type of businesses that enter, and then PHS will basically put everyone into categories and then pick the winners,” Rivard explained.

The most prestigious category was the grand winner, and this year that distinction went to Flowers and Co. in Rittenouse Square.

“Yeah, it’s really exciting, because we put a lot of hard work into it, and we really just did it for the fun of doing it,” said Michelle Frederick, Retail Manager at Flowers and Co.

Rivard says nearly 100 retailers participated this year.

What was the judging criteria?

“They’re looking for best interpretation of the theme, they’re looking for creativity, they’re really looking for things that are interesting and exciting to visualize,” Rivard said.

