US Postal Service Supervisor Accused Of Stealing More Than $15,000

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A U.S. Postal Service supervisor in New Jersey is accused of stealing more than $15,000.
According to the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s office, 35-year-old Amar Patel — a supervisor at the Riverside, Delanco and Delran post offices – was caught on surveillance video in January tearing open a sealed deposit bag, removing the cash deposits and placing the money into his pocket.
The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General started investigating shortages in cash deposits reported at the three post offices beginning in July 2016.
Patel is accused of stealing $15,700 in U.S. Postal Service funds on 12 separate occasions from Feb. 20, 2016, through Jan. 14, 2017.
Patel faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.