Twiggy The Water-Skiing Squirrel To Make A Splash At Philly Boat Show

March 9, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: Greater Philadelphia Boat Show, Twiggy The Water-Skiing Squirrel

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) — Twiggy the Water-Skiing squirrel is in town.

The adorable squirrel will show off her moves at the Greater Philadelphia Boat Show this weekend.

She will be donning her mini life-jacket and jumping on her squirrel-sized skis, as she takes off behind a remote-controlled ski boat.

Twiggy will perform Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday at Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.; and Sunday at Noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to shop and compare hundreds of boats – including ski boats, fishing boats, pontoons, bass boats, jet boats, PWCs, runabouts and deck boats – from more than 20 dealers located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

The Philadelphia Boat Show runs from Friday to Sunday at the Expo Center in Oaks, Pa., Montgomery County.

For more information on tickets visit phillyboatshow.com.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags
Local Athlete Has Eye On 2020 Olympics

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia