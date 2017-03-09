Twiggy The Water-Skiing Squirrel To Make A Splash At Philly Boat Show

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) — Twiggy the Water-Skiing squirrel is in town.
The adorable squirrel will show off her moves at the Greater Philadelphia Boat Show this weekend.
She will be donning her mini life-jacket and jumping on her squirrel-sized skis, as she takes off behind a remote-controlled ski boat.
Twiggy will perform Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday at Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.; and Sunday at Noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.
Attendees will be able to shop and compare hundreds of boats – including ski boats, fishing boats, pontoons, bass boats, jet boats, PWCs, runabouts and deck boats – from more than 20 dealers located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
The Philadelphia Boat Show runs from Friday to Sunday at the Expo Center in Oaks, Pa., Montgomery County.
For more information on tickets visit phillyboatshow.com.