NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Fmr. State Senator Milton Street, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale & Salena Zito | March 9

March 9, 2017 12:06 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Fmr. State Senator Milton Street joined discussing his rally to unionize Uber drivers to Philadelphia.

9:35-Ryancare comes under fire from Senator Rand Paul.

9:40-Representative Meadows, Representative Rove is trying to “dupe” the American people.

10:00-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale joined discussing legalizing recreational marijuana to close the budget gap.

10:35-New Jersey considering to include instructions on interactions with law enforcement during driver’s education courses.

10:45-Overrated/ underrated.

11:00-Salena Zito joined discussing Trump voters’ reactions to the Obamacare replacement bill.

11:20-Trump voters have high hopes.

11:35-A very warm February.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia