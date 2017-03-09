The Dom Giordano Show: Fmr. State Senator Milton Street, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale & Salena Zito | March 9

9:00-Fmr. State Senator Milton Street joined discussing his rally to unionize Uber drivers to Philadelphia.
9:35-Ryancare comes under fire from Senator Rand Paul.
9:40-Representative Meadows, Representative Rove is trying to “dupe” the American people.
10:00-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale joined discussing legalizing recreational marijuana to close the budget gap.
10:35-New Jersey considering to include instructions on interactions with law enforcement during driver’s education courses.
10:45-Overrated/ underrated.
11:00-Salena Zito joined discussing Trump voters’ reactions to the Obamacare replacement bill.
11:20-Trump voters have high hopes.
11:35-A very warm February.