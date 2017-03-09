Some Villanova Players Still Haven’t Watched National Championship Game They Won

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a moment that Philadelphia will never forget.

Down to the final second, an epic game-winning shot for the ages. Villanova’s three-point win over North Carolina for the national championship was an unbelievable game to see.

What’s also unbelievable is some of the Wildcats still haven’t seen it.

“I haven’t watched that game at all either, I don’t know when I’m going to,” Josh Hart said. “From start to finish, have I watched that whole game? Nah, I’ve seen clips obviously. I’ve seen the shot probably a thousand times, because, you know, you’ll be scrolling on Twitter and it just pops up”

The man that took the famous “shot heard round the Mainline” says that they can’t focus on the past.

“You know, I try to not let that shot creep into my mindset, just because I know where I want to get to and where I want to go to help this team and thinking about that shot does nothing for us,” said Kris Jenkins.

As they play in the Big East Tournament – something they didn’t win last year – they know everyone is coming for them

“We had a target on our back all year and I think we answered that challenge pretty well,” said Donte DiVincenzo. “Going in the tournament, we still have a big target on our back and we just gotta answer to ourselves, we just gotta make sure that after every game, if it’s one game, if it’s three games this week, after every game we have to evaluate ourselves and did we play Villanova basketball for 40 minutes.”