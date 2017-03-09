Eagles Sign Alshon Jeffery To One-Year Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one-year deal.
The deal is reportedly worth $14 million.
Jeffery caught just 52 balls for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after being suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.
Jeffery, 26, was a 2012 second round pick out of South Carolina. At 6’3″, 216 pounds, Jeffery ran a 4.53 at the 2012 NFL combine with a 10.24 catch radius (89th percentile).
He had his two best seasons in 2013 and 2014 when he played a full 16-game slate. In both of those seasons, Jeffery caught at least 85 balls for 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns.
