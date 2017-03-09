Eagles Sign WR Torrey Smith

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed wide receiver Torrey Smith, the team announced on Thursday.
Adam Schefter reports Smith will receive a three-year deal worth $15 million.
Smith, 28, caught just 20 balls for 267 yards in 12 games last season. At 6-0, 205 pounds, Smith — who runs a 4.43 — is among the NFL league leaders in yards per catch over the past five seasons.
Smith’s best season came in 2013 when he caught 65 balls for 1,128 yards and four touchdowns for the Ravens.
Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas and assistant director of player personnel Andy Weidl both spent time in the Baltimore Ravens’ front-office and know Smith well.
Smith was the Ravens’ second-round pick in 2011, playing in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl before spending the past two seasons in San Francisco.