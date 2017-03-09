Report: Eagles Expected To Sign WR Kenny Britt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are expected to sign Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt “barring something big changing,” according to a report.

Also, Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson will reportedly sign with the Buccaneers.

Earlier in the week, ESPN.com’s Tim McManus reported the Eagles were interested in Britt.

Britt, 28, played five seasons with the Titans and three with the Rams. Last season, Britt caught 68 balls for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. Britt is expected to warrant somewhere in the $6 million to $8 million range, on a per season basis, while Jackson is will likely cost at least $10 million annually.

According to the 94WIP Morning Show’s Twitter poll, Eagles fans want more than just Britt.

The 2017 season officially begins on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

