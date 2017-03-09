Report: Alshon Jeffery ‘Leaning Towards Eagles’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery is leaning towards choosing the Eagles when free agency starts at 4:00 p.m., according to a report.
Jeffery, 26, was a 2012 second round pick out of South Carolina. At 6’3″, 216 pounds, Jeffery ran a 4.53 at the 2012 NFL combine with a 10.24 catch radius (89th percentile).
He had his two best seasons in 2013 and 2014 when he played a full 16-game slate. In both of those seasons, Jeffery caught at least 85 balls for 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Jeffery caught just 52 balls for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after being suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.
The Eagles reportedly tried to acquire Jeffery via trade last October.
The Eagles have already signed wide receiver Torrey Smith and released linebacker Connor Barwin today.