Philly Soccer Show: Union Face Star Studded Toronto FC In Home Opener This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union have a tough task as they begin their home campaign with the talented Toronto FC coming to Talen Energy Field this Saturday, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio talk with TFC assistant coach Robin Fraiser.
The former US National team player talked about the expectations on his team after losing to Seattle Sounders in the MLS Finals last season. Fraiser, who was a national team teammate of Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart, talks about how impressed he is with the talent on the Union and how well they play together as a unit.
Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s road opener against Vancouver Whitecaps, a 0-0 draw. While they failed to score, the game featured a stand out performance from rookie midfielder Derrick Jones. The product of the team academy made his debut at the defensive midfielder spot and showed a lot of promise.
Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 32:48)…
——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page
Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.