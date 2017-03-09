Philly Police Looking For Suspects In Paintball Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating five separate incidents where two suspects injured several people after firing a paintball gun.

Police say the first incident happened in the area of 6600 Ridge Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was walking in the area when a vehicle drove by and the suspect shot him in the leg and stomach. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened about an hour later on the 200 block of West Walnut Lane. In this incident, the victim was shot in the head but did not report injuries, said police.

The third incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of 6000 Ridge Avenue. Police say the victim was riding his bike when he was struck near his eye with a paintball. As a result, the victim had to get six stitches.

Police say 30 minutes later, the suspect shot a victim that was jogging near 600 Wises Mills Road. The jogger was hit in the back and was knocked to the ground. Police say he suffered scrapes to his hands from the fall.

In the final incident, the victim was struck twice in the chest and suffered two welt spots on his chest which did not require medical attention, according to police. It happened in the area of 8100 Ridge Avenue.

In all four incidents, the suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model white Dodge/Chrysler Caravan, with tinted windows and fog lights.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 15-20. He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Some of the victims reported the suspect was riding with another black male, also 15-20 years-of-age. He was also last seen wearing a black hat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on these crimes please call police.