NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly Flower Show Undergoing Final Preparations

March 9, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Mike Dougherty, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flower Show exhibits are coming together ahead of the members preview on Friday.

A lot of work still needs to be done, but it’s already looking fantastic.

Staff inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center are frantically putting the finishing touches on the exquisite floral displays to showcase The Netherlands.

“The beautiful flower fields that you see when you go to Holland. The bridges of Amsterdam over the canals, windmills,” said Spokesman Alan Jaffe.

He says it’s not just a feast for the eyes.

“The show is also about the brains of Holland. It’s the beauty and the brains, right. It’s also about the sustainability,” said Jaffe.

This year’s big exhibit is the Eco Dome. Bart Bresser is on the design team.

“I will add beautiful long tulips and there will be paintings,” he said.

And, of course, the smell is such a treat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia