Philly Flower Show Undergoing Final Preparations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flower Show exhibits are coming together ahead of the members preview on Friday.
A lot of work still needs to be done, but it’s already looking fantastic.
Staff inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center are frantically putting the finishing touches on the exquisite floral displays to showcase The Netherlands.
“The beautiful flower fields that you see when you go to Holland. The bridges of Amsterdam over the canals, windmills,” said Spokesman Alan Jaffe.
He says it’s not just a feast for the eyes.
“The show is also about the brains of Holland. It’s the beauty and the brains, right. It’s also about the sustainability,” said Jaffe.
This year’s big exhibit is the Eco Dome. Bart Bresser is on the design team.
“I will add beautiful long tulips and there will be paintings,” he said.
And, of course, the smell is such a treat.