Nurses At Delaware County Memorial Hospital Returning To Work Friday

March 9, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Employees at Delaware County Memorial Hospital will return to work on Friday.

All 370 nurses and technical employees at the hospital in Drexel Hill walked out on Sunday morning.

They cited “unfair labor practices.”

Nurses Who Went On Strike Claim Employer Is Locking Them Out

“If it was up to us, we would never have been out here. We belong with our patients. But we also owe it to our patients, and to this community, to stand up for what we believe,” Angela Neopolitano, a 36-year registered nurse and president of the union at the hospital, said in a statement.

The company that runs the hospital locked out the unionized employees until Friday.

It claimed the temporary replacement staff was required to work for at least five days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags
Local Athlete Has Eye On 2020 Olympics

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia