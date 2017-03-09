News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 9

Chris reviews new TSA procedures, the power that has been accumulated by FBI Director James Comey and a lawyer whose pants caught on fire in the courtroom. He spoke with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican proposal to replace Obamacare.

6:00 The TSA in instituting a more invasive pat-down procedure for those who refuse to go through the electronic scan.

6:18 FBI Director James Comey: There is no absolute privacy in America.

6:20 New York Post: FBI Chief asserting power like no one in history.

6:35 What’s Trending: Tony Romo, Brandon Marshall, Richard Simmons, Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill

6:52 A lawyer defending a client accused of arson had his pants catch on fire in the courtroom.

7:00 Kentucky Senator Rand Paul tells Breitbart that Paul Ryan and House Republicans are attempting to mislead Donald Trump regarding their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

7:05 Paul Ryan lays out his plan for healthcare in USA Today.

8:07 Hundreds of women marched in Center City yesterday in participation with the ‘Day Without A Woman’ protests.

8:20 Chris talks to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Republican proposal to replace Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Samuel L Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Black Sabbath, Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live, Jesus