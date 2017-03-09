New Please Touch Museum Exhibit Brings Characters From Children’s Books To Life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit at the Please Touch Museum is bringing characters from popular children’s books to life.
“The Fantastic World of Dan Yaccarino” is inspired by a famous author and illustrator.
Yaccarino is known for creations like Nick Junior’s “Backyardigans.”
The new exhibit combines his original artwork with hands-on learning.
Scenes are plucked right from Yaccarino’s books and developed into five interactive areas, including a kid-friendly campfire, light table and kitchen.
“This is a first for us because we’ve actually never really created our own exhibit. So we took the framework of Dan’s wonderful stories and his illustrations and we re-imagined it,” said Patricia Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum.
“The Fantastic World of Dan Yaccarino” officially opens Saturday and runs through May 14.
Click here to purchase tickets: http://www.pleasetouchmuseum.org/experience/feature-exhibit/