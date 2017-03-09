Manhunt Underway For Driver Who Crashed Into Home In Salem County

PENNS GROVE, NJ (CBS) — A police chase in Salem County, New Jersey came to an abrupt end when the driver of the car trying to get away crashed into a home in Penns Grove.

Police say a driver refused to pull over during a traffic stop a little after 1 a.m., but lost control at a curve on East Line Street.

The sedan jumped a curb before crashing into the home.

Police say the driver of the vehicle then ran from the crash, and is still on the loose.

A man who lives in the home tells CBS 3 Eyewitness News that this isn’t the first time a drive has lost control in front of their house.

“We’ve had people run the curb and hit the pole. Miss the cars, but we’ve had other people miss this turn and come into the yard.”

Four passengers in the vehicle were cooperating with investigators. One of those passengers was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The home and a nearby fence suffered significant damage, and the sedan’s front end was completely crushed.