Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Havana Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s now possible for many of us to visit the once-forbidden Cuba.

KYW’s Jay Lloyd had a chat with his daughter, Kathryn, who just returned from Havana.

The storied city of Havana may not be for everyone.

“You have to be an explorer. That’s for sure. Life is not easy there,” said Kathryn.

For the resort minded, there are hotels, but Kathryn stayed with a family – Airbnb style.

“The family will be there, most often it will be a husband and a wife, a couple who rent out a spare room,” she said.

And Old City was the spot – but with contradictions.

“The old historic center is completely restored, beautiful buildings. Then two blocks later, there’s a corner building that’s a pile of rubble,” Kathryn said.

For restaurants, Kathryn preferred small family-run eateries to government-operated.

Fine beaches are west of the city. Taxis are plentiful, but learn the currency.

You can check the U.S. Embassy website for info.

