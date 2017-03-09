Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Havana Getaway

March 9, 2017 4:00 AM By Jay Lloyd
Filed Under: Jay Lloyd, Jay Lloyd's Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s now possible for many of us to visit the once-forbidden Cuba.

KYW’s Jay Lloyd had a chat with his daughter, Kathryn, who just returned from Havana.

casa particular e1488850439401 Jay Lloyds Getaway: Havana Getaway

Family lodging in Havana. (credit: Kathryn Lloyd)

The storied city of Havana may not be for everyone.

“You have to be an explorer. That’s for sure. Life is not easy there,” said Kathryn.

For the resort minded, there are hotels, but Kathryn stayed with a family – Airbnb style.

“The family will be there, most often it will be a husband and a wife, a couple who rent out a spare room,” she said.

And Old City was the spot – but with contradictions.

50s chevvy Jay Lloyds Getaway: Havana Getaway

50s Chevy in Havana. (credit: Kathryn Lloyd)

“The old historic center is completely restored, beautiful buildings. Then two blocks later, there’s a corner building that’s a pile of rubble,” Kathryn said.

For restaurants, Kathryn preferred small family-run eateries to government-operated.

Fine beaches are west of the city. Taxis are plentiful, but learn the currency.

You can check the U.S. Embassy website for info.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page

 

 

More from Jay Lloyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia