Independence Visitor Center Undergoing Renovations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Without closing its doors to the public, one of the most visited spots in Philadelphia is getting a renovation job intended to make everyone’s experience better – whether it’s hitting the gift shop, or the bathroom.

Fencing is up and construction equipment abounds, but the Independence Visitor Center at 6th and Market Streets, which opened in 2001, will continue to welcome folks without interruption during the $15,000,000 two-year renovation.

“We felt it was time to upgrade our amenities, our technology, and enhance the visitor experience,” said James Cuorato, the Visitor Center’s CEO.

He says they are expanding the gift shop and relocating the rest rooms.

“So we’re going to bump the building out, just about 12-15 feet at the southern end of the building, closest to Market Street,” Cuorato explained.

He says visitors have only nice things to say about their bathroom experiences, which are important, if you’ve done any traveling.

“And one of the advantages of bumping the building out, and relocating the restrooms, is that it will give us the ability to build a terrace above the new restrooms, and that will wrap around to our existing terrace, which faces Independence Hall,” Cuorato said.

The upgrade also includes new digital touch-screens for visitors to download information to their smart phones and electronic devices.