TRACKING SNOW: Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Hillary Clinton To Speak In Pa. Next Week

March 9, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Hillary Clinton

SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) — Hillary Clinton will be speaking at a St. Patrick’s Day event in Scranton next week, according to reports.

The former Democratic presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner on March 17, according to The Times-Tribune of Scranton.

Members of the Irish women’s group say Clinton was a great choice because she exemplifies what they stand for as strong women. They anticipate a sell-out event, thanks to her involvement.

“For her to come to Scranton and recognize women here — 500 women like her — (when) she could be anywhere in the world, it’s just incredible,” Tracy Doherty, one of the society’s founding members told The Times-Tribune of Scranton.

Clinton’s father grew up in Scranton, and she reportedly spent summers at the family’s cottage at Lake Winola.

She is also slated to deliver this year’s commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, in Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia