Hillary Clinton To Speak In Pa. Next Week

SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) — Hillary Clinton will be speaking at a St. Patrick’s Day event in Scranton next week, according to reports.
The former Democratic presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner on March 17, according to The Times-Tribune of Scranton.
Members of the Irish women’s group say Clinton was a great choice because she exemplifies what they stand for as strong women. They anticipate a sell-out event, thanks to her involvement.
“For her to come to Scranton and recognize women here — 500 women like her — (when) she could be anywhere in the world, it’s just incredible,” Tracy Doherty, one of the society’s founding members told The Times-Tribune of Scranton.
Clinton’s father grew up in Scranton, and she reportedly spent summers at the family’s cottage at Lake Winola.
She is also slated to deliver this year’s commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, in Massachusetts.