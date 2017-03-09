Gorilla At Zoo Throws Block Of Wood, Striking Pregnant Woman In Head

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS) — A gorilla at a zoo in New Orleans threw a block of wood that hit a pregnant woman in the head.

CBS News reports 34-year-old Sylvia Cressy was at the Audubon Zoo when a gorilla named Praline threw a block of wood at spectators on Sunday. The block struck Cressy, who is six months pregnant, in the head.

“Everybody started scattering, like running, so I tried to cover my face, then as I was turning around, the thing just hit my head,” she told CBS affiliate WWL-TV. “The stick, the wood put a lump on my head.”

Cressy fell to the ground after being struck.

“When it hit me, I kind of blanked out,” she told WWL. “It really took the wind out of me and I fell on my belly. As I regained consciousness, I was just worried about my baby.”

Cressy added that she was not pleased with the medical attention she received at the zoo. She said she spent six hours at two different hospitals being checked out.

“They did a report, they did my vitals, they didn’t offer to take me to the hospital or anything, they just told me where the nearest hospital was,” she told WWL.

The zoo said first responders attended to Cressy within minutes and that they “regret the unfortunate incident.”

“Praline is safely in her habitat at the Zoo. The safety of our animals and guests are our primary concern,” the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. “We are examining how this happened and will quickly address any concerns.”

The zoo said in a statement that the block of wood the gorilla hurled was an “enrichment tool” that’s filled with honey and raisins for the group of three gorillas who share an enclosure.

The wooden blocks have been removed from the gorilla enclosure as the investigation continues.