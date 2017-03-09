City Council President Appoints First Members Of Regulatory Reform Committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council president Darrell Clarke is moving ahead with a plan to strip outdated regulations from the city code.
On Thursday, he appointed the first members of a Regulatory Reform Committee, and it included a surprise member.
Along with elected and appointed public officials, the Committee will include the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Rob Wonderling.
Wonderling lobbied for the regulatory reform on behalf of the business community. Clarke says including him on the Committee is an example of council’s out-of-the-box thinking.
“Too often government tries to drive the discussion and government solely. When you listen to people in the private sector complain that there’s too much regulation, too much bureaucracy to open a business or conduct our business, they are right. So therefore, we thought it was appropriate to have individuals from the business community,” explained Clarke.
In a statement, Wonderling says he’s honored to serve on the committee.