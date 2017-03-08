The Dom Giordano Show | March 8

March 8, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Former President Obama comparing people purchasing health care with a cable bill.

9:05-President Trump praising the health care replacement bill.

9:35-Day without women protest across the nation.

10:00-United States drops to 7th in Countries people most want to live in.

10:20-Mayor Kenney comparing the Irish Immigrants to the Islamic people in America today. 

11:00-Street Artist posting signs around cities with “future internment camp” signs.

11:20-Senator Mike Lee stating this replacement bill is a step in the wrong direction. 

11:35-Amy Roat from Working Educators, joined discussing the “day without women” protest.

