The Dom Giordano Show | March 8

9:00-Former President Obama comparing people purchasing health care with a cable bill.
9:05-President Trump praising the health care replacement bill.
9:35-Day without women protest across the nation.
10:00-United States drops to 7th in Countries people most want to live in.
10:20-Mayor Kenney comparing the Irish Immigrants to the Islamic people in America today.
11:00-Street Artist posting signs around cities with “future internment camp” signs.
11:20-Senator Mike Lee stating this replacement bill is a step in the wrong direction.
11:35-Amy Roat from Working Educators, joined discussing the “day without women” protest.