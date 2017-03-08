Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Drunk Driver Slamming Into Bucks County Landmark

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS)–A Bucks County tavern hit by an alleged drunk driver has a history of endurance and defiance.

The Continental Tavern was once a stop on the Underground Railroad and a Prohibition Era speakeasy.

Police say on Tuesday night a 21-year-old from Lancaster County crashed his Ford F-150 into the porch.

They say he was drinking in the truck.

He was arrested and charged with DUI after going to the hospital for minor injuries, no one at the Tavern was hurt.

“I’d say the porch actually won the confrontation,” says co-owner Frank Lyons.

The Tavern dates back before the Revolutionary War.

It has a secret basement with a tunnel that was used as part of the Underground Railroad to hide runaway slaves.

That basement also contained thousands of Prohibition Era whiskey bottles.

“So good chance that the Continental Tavern at one time served as a speakeasy,” says Lyons who gives tours to people who visit historic Yardley.

The damaged porch was added 8 years ago to restore the original appearance to the Tavern.

”Kudos to our contractors and our architect who build the porch,” says co-owner Kelly Vliet, “I’m surprised we didn’t have more damage.”

They say repairs will be done in time to use the porch on St. Patrick’s Day.