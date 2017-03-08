Summer Commute From Philly To Jersey Shore Expected To Problem Free

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading to the Jersey shore on vacation this summer, you should be in for some smooth sailing, at least as far as the drive is concerned.

Shore-goers from the Philadelphia area rely on the Atlantic City Expressway and the Garden State Parkway to reach their destinations.

A spokesman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which manages the A.C. Expressway, says there are no road projects planned along the key Jersey highway this summer.

Tom Feeney, of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which manages the Garden State Parkway, says construction crews completed the new Egg Harbor Bridge last fall.

“The new bridge was built over the great Egg Harbor and as soon as that was finished we started on the second project, which is rehabilitating the existing bridge,” Feeney said. “So that existing bridge has now been closed down.”

Feeney says crews will continue work widening lanes of the Parkway in Atlantic County, and improving three interchanges, including one which connects with the A.C. Expressway.

He says no long-term closures are planned, but some overnight restrictions are possible.