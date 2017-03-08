Some Philly Teachers Hold 1-Day Strike In Protest For International Women’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several Philadelphia schools are seeing big staff shortages, because of today’s one-day strike on what’s called “A Day Without A Woman.”
At Taylor Elementary in North Philadelphia, 34 of the school’s 40 teachers called out in protest for International Women’s Day. With so many teachers out, the district says students are reading in the library or learning in the computer lab. Half of the teachers at Science Leadership Academy also called out. We asked Taylor teacher Michelle Gainer what she’ll tell he students when she returns.
“You tell them that if you want what’s best for yourself and your community, sometimes you have to be the one to fight for it,” Gainer said.
The teachers are also protesting four years without a raise. Superintendent William Hite says a new deal remains the goal.
“The teachers union wants a contract. The mayor wants a contract. I want a contract,” Hite said. “And it’s really important that we get that resolved.”
But Hite says the district won’t agree to a contract it can’t afford.